Centrifuge Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.59 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $15.59 million and approximately $388,626.91 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00440073 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,297.50 or 0.29738147 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.26046346 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $475,508.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

