Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 325,800 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRNT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 183,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,331. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ceragon Networks

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

