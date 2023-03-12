CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 2,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth $808,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter worth $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFFE remained flat at $10.69 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,289. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

