Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,569,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPK stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $142.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.37.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.