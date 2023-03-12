Chimera Investment’s (CIM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chimera Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. Chimera Investment has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.01%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,878,000 after purchasing an additional 176,508 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,596,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,454,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 405,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,308,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 215,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 3,131,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 224,905 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

