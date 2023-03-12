China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the February 13th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China SXT Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of SXTC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 223,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,555. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China Sxt Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sales of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP). Its product categories include directly-oral, after-soaking-oral, fine, and regular TCMP. The firm distributes its product under the Suxuantang brand.

