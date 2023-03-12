Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the February 13th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHGCY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.27. 46,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,681. The company has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals. Its operations are carried out through the Domestic and Overseas businesses. The Domestic Business covers the manufacturing, research, and development operations in Japan.

