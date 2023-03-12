CIBC Boosts Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Price Target to C$10.00

Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BIRDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BIRDF stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

