CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFFHF. HSBC upgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get CIFI Holdings (Group) alerts:

CIFI Holdings (Group) Stock Performance

Shares of CFFHF opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.