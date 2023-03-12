Citigroup Lowers First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $20.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $905.49 million, a P/E ratio of 127.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

