Citigroup Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $250.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FDX. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $257.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $201.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $248.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 24,422.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth about $122,633,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $181,239,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

