Citigroup Upgrades Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.43.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.42. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $119,439.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,675.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Natixis increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 336,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 68,277 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.