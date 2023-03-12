Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 31st

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:RQI opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $17.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 162,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 78,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.