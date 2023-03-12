Coin98 (C98) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $43.58 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.76 or 0.01356378 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012314 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.11 or 0.01755371 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

