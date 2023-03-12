Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41.81 Million

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,479.89 or 0.07185655 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market cap of $949.49 million and approximately $41.81 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00433726 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,034.10 or 0.29318033 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH launched on August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official website is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

