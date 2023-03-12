Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. 314,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,917. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $134.26.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.
