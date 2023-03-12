Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 577,800 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the February 13th total of 424,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. 314,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,917. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $134.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $642,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 117,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.

