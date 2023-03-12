Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Coloplast A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 60,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,863. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLPBY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coloplast A/S from 835.00 to 815.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $920.00.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

