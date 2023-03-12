Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.

Community Bank System Stock Down 0.2 %

Community Bank System stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $73.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Community Bank System by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBU. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

