Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Community Bank System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Community Bank System has a payout ratio of 46.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Bank System to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.4%.
Community Bank System Stock Down 0.2 %
Community Bank System stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $73.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Community Bank System
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Community Bank System by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Community Bank System by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Community Bank System by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBU. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Community Bank System Company Profile
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
