Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.55

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.99. Community West Bancshares shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 29,406 shares changing hands.
Community West Bancshares Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.64.
Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Community West Bancshares news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $397,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Community West Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 308,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Community West Bancshares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.
About Community West Bancshares
Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.
