Comparing Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) & Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)

Kakaku.com (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Rating) and Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kakaku.com and Quebecor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kakaku.com 0 2 1 0 2.33 Quebecor 0 1 3 0 2.75

Quebecor has a consensus price target of $33.94, suggesting a potential upside of 49.90%. Given Quebecor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quebecor is more favorable than Kakaku.com.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Kakaku.com pays an annual dividend of $9.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 71.8%. Quebecor pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kakaku.com pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quebecor pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Kakaku.com and Quebecor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A $43.08 0.32 Quebecor N/A N/A N/A $1.50 15.11

Kakaku.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quebecor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Kakaku.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Quebecor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kakaku.com and Quebecor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kakaku.com N/A N/A N/A Quebecor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Quebecor beats Kakaku.com on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kakaku.com

Kakaku.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet services through its website Kakaku.com. It operates through the following segments: Internet Media and Finance. The Internet Media segment includes customer support services, advertising services, sales support, information provision, Tabelog business, 4Travel business, and others, such as external media articles. The Finance segment includes the foreign exchange margin trading and insurance services. It also provides the price margins of products and other information of merchandise and services that include personal computers, home electronics, broadband and mobile phone telecommunication fees, food, drink, interiors and cosmetics. The company was founded on December 11, 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services. The Media segment incudes an over-the-air television network and specialty television services; the operation of soundstage and equipment leasing and post-production services for the film and television industries; and the printing, publishing, and distribution of daily newspapers. The Sports and Entertainment segment encompass the management of the Videotron Centre show production, sporting and cultural events management, and the production of music. The company was founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1950 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

