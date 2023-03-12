Comparing Mirion Technologies (MIR) and Its Rivals

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mirion Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mirion Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $717.80 million -$276.90 million -5.12 Mirion Technologies Competitors $4.89 billion $677.69 million 6.32

Mirion Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mirion Technologies. Mirion Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

83.4% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mirion Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -39.44% 2.71% 1.52% Mirion Technologies Competitors -7.40% 6.61% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mirion Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mirion Technologies Competitors 75 432 764 13 2.56

Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.49%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 13.11%. Given Mirion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Mirion Technologies has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mirion Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mirion Technologies competitors beat Mirion Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc. provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products. This segment supports applications in medical diagnostics, cancer treatment, practitioner safety, and rehabilitation. The Industrial segment focuses on addressing critical radiation safety, measurement, and analysis applications; and provides personal radiation detection, identification equipment, and analysis tools. The company's products and solutions also include nuclear medicines, dosimeters, contamination and clearance monitors, reactor instrumentation and control equipment and systems, medical and industrial imaging systems and related accessories, alpha spectroscopy instruments, alpha/beta counting instruments, and gamma spectroscopy detector systems; and electrical penetration, cancer diagnostics, software, and other services. It serves hospitals, clinics and urgent care facilities, dental and veterinary offices, radiation treatment facilities, OEMs for radiation therapy, laboratories, military organizations, government agencies, industrial companies, power and utility companies, reactor design firms, and NPPs. The company was formerly known as Global Monitoring Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Mirion Technologies, Inc. in January 2006. Mirion Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

