Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $291.37 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $291.37 million and approximately $22.87 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $40.09 or 0.00186615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00088342 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00057320 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00053407 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004549 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000251 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

