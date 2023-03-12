Continuum Finance (CTN) Trading Up 56.4% Over Last 7 Days

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 61.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $40,682.61 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 56.4% against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0880 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance was first traded on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

