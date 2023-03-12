Contrasting Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.6% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Verastem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -177.39% -105.08% Verastem N/A -106.08% -67.37%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timber Pharmaceuticals $890,000.00 9.19 -$10.64 million ($14.02) -0.20 Verastem $3.14 million 26.16 -$71.20 million ($0.39) -1.00

This table compares Timber Pharmaceuticals and Verastem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Timber Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verastem. Verastem is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Timber Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Timber Pharmaceuticals and Verastem, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Verastem 0 0 5 0 3.00

Timber Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,692.11%. Verastem has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,114.52%. Given Timber Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Timber Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verastem.

Summary

Verastem beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus is on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, facial angiofibromas in tuberous sclerosis complex, and other sclerotic skin diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

