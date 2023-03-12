Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

UBS Group lowered shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

VESTF opened at 3.00 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of 1.80 and a fifty-two week high of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.65 and a 200 day moving average of 2.29.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Rating)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 189 properties located in industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico. It serves e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistic, medical device, plastic, and other industries.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.