Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (OTC:VESTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Performance

VESTF opened at 3.00 on Wednesday. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a fifty-two week low of 1.80 and a fifty-two week high of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.65 and a 200 day moving average of 2.29.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 189 properties located in industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico. It serves e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistic, medical device, plastic, and other industries.

