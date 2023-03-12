Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Rating Lowered by OTR Global

OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.53.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

