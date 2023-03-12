Corus Entertainment Inc. (CJREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0219 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of CJREF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on CJREF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.52.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

