COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock remained flat at $5.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Further Reading

