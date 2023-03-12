Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $6.85 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of JSPR stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,598,755.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% during the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

