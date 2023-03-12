Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 39.2% in February

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 13th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USOI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of USOI opened at $81.07 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1 year low of $75.80 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.3335 per share. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

