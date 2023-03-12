Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDEFF remained flat at C$7.97 during trading hours on Friday. Credito Emiliano has a 1-year low of C$3.80 and a 1-year high of C$7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Credito Emiliano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

