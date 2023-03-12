Critical Review: New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) versus Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New Concept Energy and Crescent Point Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Crescent Point Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 118.52%. Given Crescent Point Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Point Energy is more favorable than New Concept Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 66.11% 2.66% 2.62% Crescent Point Energy 34.47% 14.19% 9.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Concept Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares New Concept Energy and Crescent Point Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 N/A $70,000.00 $0.03 35.85 Crescent Point Energy $3.46 billion 1.07 $1.14 billion $2.02 3.34

Crescent Point Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. Crescent Point Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Concept Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.2% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crescent Point Energy beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

