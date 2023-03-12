Cronos (CRO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.22 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.63 billion and $13.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00070097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00054436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022849 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000899 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001527 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

