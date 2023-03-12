CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $119.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

