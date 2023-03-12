Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on March 31st

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.565 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Crown Castle has raised its dividend by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Crown Castle has a payout ratio of 176.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Crown Castle to earn $7.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.1%.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCI opened at $126.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $121.71 and a 1 year high of $199.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle by 501.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 10.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

