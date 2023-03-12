Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Culp Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,346. Culp has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno purchased 9,000 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 15,040 shares of company stock worth $71,642 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Culp during the first quarter worth $112,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Culp by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Culp by 23.8% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Culp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.