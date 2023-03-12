Culp (NYSE:CULP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE CULP opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Culp has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $58.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,040 shares of company stock valued at $71,642. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Culp by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Culp by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in Culp by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 217,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

