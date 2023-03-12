CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Up 32.9% in February

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,690,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CVB Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

CVB Financial Price Performance

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,749,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

