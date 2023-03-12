CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $700.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

