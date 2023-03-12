CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.25.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $700.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $9.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.
See Also
