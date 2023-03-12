DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTEX. Morgan Stanley lowered VTEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.69.
VTEX Trading Down 7.1 %
VTEX opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.54.
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
