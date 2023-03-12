DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VTEX. Morgan Stanley lowered VTEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.69.

VTEX opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $7.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

