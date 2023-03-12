Dai Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (DAI) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004483 BTC on exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.13 or 0.00442394 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,497.86 or 0.29902896 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,413,640,087 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

