Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a growth of 310.7% from the February 13th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 808,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

DKILY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 105,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $19.82.

Get Daikin IndustriesLtd. alerts:

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin IndustriesLtd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.