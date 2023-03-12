Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Trading Up 6.4 %
Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S stock opened at C$66.83 on Friday. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$66.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.98.
About Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S
