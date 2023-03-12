Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 170.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $30.83.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $86.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

