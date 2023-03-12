Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in DoorDash by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 870,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,023,000 after acquiring an additional 563,688 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $1,380,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DASH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,124 shares of company stock worth $9,508,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $53.23 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

