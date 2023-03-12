Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 612 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,836. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

