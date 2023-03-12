Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,199 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 90.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESI. Barclays raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Element Solutions Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.81 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.