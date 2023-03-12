Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,970,439,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,356,000 after buying an additional 379,707 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $410,037,000 after acquiring an additional 122,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $296.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

