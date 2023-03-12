Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $148,479.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,087 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,769.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,256 shares of company stock worth $2,521,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.62 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

