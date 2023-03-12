Darktrace’s (DARK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Darktrace (LON:DARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 600 ($7.22) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.25) target price on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Price Performance

Shares of Darktrace stock opened at GBX 280.40 ($3.37) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 255.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 318.93. The firm has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. Darktrace has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.74).

Insider Activity

Darktrace Company Profile

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £108,000 ($129,870.13). Insiders own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.